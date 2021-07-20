KARMA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $57.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $36.81 million and approximately $57.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006266 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00093057 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

