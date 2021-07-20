$614.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce sales of $614.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $644.11 million and the lowest is $585.15 million. Cimpress posted sales of $429.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $9.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.33. The stock had a trading volume of 195,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,407. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.91.

Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

