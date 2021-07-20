$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $665.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. 1,107,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold 166,485 shares of company stock worth $6,407,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

