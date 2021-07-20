iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

IAFNF remained flat at $$52.38 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

