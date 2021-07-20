Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 398,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 203.0 days.

Shares of KNCAF remained flat at $$5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Konica Minolta has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

