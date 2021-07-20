Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 398,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 203.0 days.
Shares of KNCAF remained flat at $$5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Konica Minolta has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43.
About Konica Minolta
Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.