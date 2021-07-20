Short Interest in Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Decreases By 31.8%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Health Discovery stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,587,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,477. Health Discovery has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06.

Get Health Discovery alerts:

Health Discovery Company Profile

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. Its intellectual property includes Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms; and biomarkers that are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states, as well as Fractal Genomic Modeling technology.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.