Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 967.5% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 931,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 607,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,381,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $9.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.09. The stock has a market cap of $371.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

