MoonSwap Hits One Day Volume of $4,966.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $4,966.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.66 or 0.00365596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,526,338 coins and its circulating supply is 24,505,837 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

