$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,868. The firm has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

