FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 213,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,211. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.60. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBK. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

