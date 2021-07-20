Short Interest in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Rises By 25.4%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 660,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OR. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

