Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.25

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.25 and last traded at $149.30, with a volume of 2243809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

