Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in June

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 292,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428. Airbus has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

