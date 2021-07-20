Playkey (PKT) Trading 26.7% Lower This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $139,825.20 and $54,057.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.73 or 0.00759191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey

