$0.39 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. 19,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,091. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

