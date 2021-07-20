Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) & Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Head-To-Head Survey

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Esports Technologies and Dover Motorsports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esports Technologies and Dover Motorsports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,398.96 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.13 $7.48 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports 19.27% 5.35% 4.13%

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Esports Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

