Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Franklin Covey also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

FC traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. 1,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,719. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $509.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

