Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Mastercard worth $6,594,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $366.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

