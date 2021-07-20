Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declines By 37.4%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,044,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 124,128 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,211,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $763,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,506,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

