Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) Short Interest Down 38.5% in June

Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GADS stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,232. Gadsden Properties has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States.

