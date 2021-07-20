Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$129.79. 904,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$149.44. The stock has a market cap of C$91.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.15.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

