Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $597.67.

Netflix stock traded down $23.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.00. 321,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

