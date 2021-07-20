Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to report $376.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.33 million and the highest is $377.00 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $258.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,018. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $84,226.66. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

