Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $48.44 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $48.44 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00009337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,945.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.33 or 0.06008694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.54 or 0.01354266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.59 or 0.00365958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00132735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.30 or 0.00628826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00384749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00291858 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,322,844 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

