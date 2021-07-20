Maple (MPL) Market Cap Hits $4.08 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $154,130.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.31 or 0.00021078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012845 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.00758202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

