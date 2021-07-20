Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Shares of Adagene stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 1,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,794. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $829.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19. Adagene has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

