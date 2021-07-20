Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $353.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.90 million to $368.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $347.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

NYSE CFR traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $103.38. 6,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.