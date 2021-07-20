$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce $3.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 67,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.