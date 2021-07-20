Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Expands By 28.9%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 633,400 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 491,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000.

DVY stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,521. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

