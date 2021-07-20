Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Up 28.2% in June

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,901,000 after purchasing an additional 967,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,400 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $36,604,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,776,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIV traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. 88,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

