Short Interest in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Grows By 27.4%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 318,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

NYSE PAM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $904.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.