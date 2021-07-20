AceD (ACED) Market Capitalization Achieves $39,859.32

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. AceD has a market capitalization of $39,859.32 and approximately $8,720.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.