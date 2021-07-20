$75.91 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce sales of $75.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.80 million and the highest is $76.02 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $317.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.40 million to $324.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $340.35 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $352.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,336,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,864,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,733. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.