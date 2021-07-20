Belt Finance Achieves Market Cap of $39.75 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and $2.82 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.78 or 0.00029320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00141361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,904.60 or 0.99815453 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,525,113 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

