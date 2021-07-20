Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $902.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $10.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.01. 125,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.95. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

