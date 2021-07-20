Coldstack 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,728.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.47 million and $15,728.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00005503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00097897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00141855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,805.88 or 0.99902504 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.