Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, Director Srinivas Tallapragada acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,891 shares of company stock valued at $86,543,965. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $238.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,333. The firm has a market cap of $220.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.