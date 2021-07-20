Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 38,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,071. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

