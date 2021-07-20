Neil Newman Acquires 2,378 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Neil Newman purchased 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,981.40 ($19,573.30).

Neil Newman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Neil Newman bought 2,137 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,971.59 ($16,947.47).

Shares of LOK traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 650 ($8.49). 20,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The stock has a market cap of £192.90 million and a PE ratio of 50.82. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,981.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a GBX 4.33 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.