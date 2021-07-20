Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

