Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LONCF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 11,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,149. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

