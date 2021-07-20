Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Drops By 37.4%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,127,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 3,397,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 52,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

MEGEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

