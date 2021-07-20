BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,410 Average Price Target from Analysts

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,486.67 ($32.49).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,780 ($36.32) to GBX 2,810 ($36.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,188 ($28.59). The company had a trading volume of 5,324,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,282. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £110.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.