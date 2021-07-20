Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $575.16 Million

Brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post $575.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $599.12 million and the lowest is $557.26 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $232.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

AHCO traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. 77,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 38.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 190,907 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 25.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 237,896 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

