Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $596.59 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $596.59 million and approximately $23.72 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00080230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00047034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012704 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00757243 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,110,843,061 coins and its circulating supply is 10,323,960,061 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

