Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

TEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

