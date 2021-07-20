Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELEZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ELEZY traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21. Endesa has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

