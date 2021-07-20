NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NNGRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NN Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. 50,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78. NN Group has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

