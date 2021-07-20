ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

ASAZY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. 72,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

