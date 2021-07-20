Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,286,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,177,770 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $333,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 128,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,162. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

